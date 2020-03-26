WATCH LIVE: PCB City Council meeting

The Panama City Beach City Council is holding its first virtual meeting Thursday morning, in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

This is the first meeting the city council is holding since they voted to close the public beaches last Friday.

The meeting will also be available on a video stream here.

City officials says there are no public hearings on the agenda, and there will be two times when the council will take public comments.

According to city leaders, the first is the public comment portion which comes at the beginning of the meeting. At this time, anyone can speak to items on the consent or regular agenda.

They say at the end of the meeting anyone who is a resident of the City may speak. Employees may speak on matters related to their employment and nonresident utility customers can speak on matters related to their water/sewer.

All speakers are limited to 3 minutes.

Anyone who wanted to speak was asked to submit questions or opinions to the city’s Public Information Officer, Debbie Ward (dward@pcbgov.com).

If you want to participate in the meeting, city officials released this instructions:

“If you are watching by way of our virtual meeting, there is a place for you to raise your hand and your microphone will be turned on to speak or ask a question.

• In order to participate in the meeting, you should have selected the option of using the audio from your telephone or smart device.

• Once you join the meeting, you are automatically placed on mute.

• Speaking will be permitted only during Public Comments portions of the meeting by using the “raise hand.” You will see the hand in the upper right corner of the screen.

• When time to speak, you will be addressed either by your name or the last four digits of your telephone number.

We ask that prior to speaking, you have your TV turned off and try to mitigate any background noise. We will continue to follow the same procedure and decorum as we do in regular meetings.”