WATCH LIVE: PCB City Council passes mask ordinance

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach City Council has passed a mandatory mask ordinance. The ordinance goes into effect on Monday.

The ordinance covers indoor businesses, bars, restaurants and retail stores. Gyms are exempt. It is effective at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Those over the age of 6 must wear a mask. It is a civil offense and the first offense will come with a warning from law enforcement. The second offense is a $50 fine. The third is $100.

The ordinance will be re-evaluated at a city council meeting scheduled for August 13.

