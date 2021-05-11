WATCH: Panama City Beach City Council meeting to address public safety issues

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach City Council members addressed public safety issues that have recently popped up around the city on Tuesday.

A special meeting was held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at PCB City Hall; According to a social media post by the city, the purpose of the meeting “is to consider regulations and actions that may be taken to address public safety issues that have occurred in recent weeks and are expected to continue throughout the busy summer season.”

The post was amended from a previous post that mentioned “an increase in pop-up events in parking lots.”

Last year around Memorial Day weekend, a large fight at a convenience store on Thomas Drive and Front Beach Road stemming from a parking lot pop-up event made headlines and caused the Panama City Beach Police Department to ramp up patrol efforts, even bringing in agencies from other municipalities.

Residents have said on the public social media post for the meeting that they are seeing pop-up parking lot events this year as well.