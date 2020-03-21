WATCH LIVE: News conference on COVID-19 in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Department of Health in Bay County is holding a news conference on the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the county.

According to the 10:00 a.m. update of the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, there is one positive case of COVID-19 in Bay County. The patient is a 47-year-old male non-Florida resident from Texas.

There are 5 more pending tests in Bay County. 16 people have tested negative. In an ALERT-BAY release, the Florida Department of Health in Bay County stated that DOH-Bay is now “conducting a contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self monitor for symptoms for a 14 day period.”

“DOH-Bay has been monitoring COVID-19 since January and been in contact with Bay County Emergency Management and medical providers to prepare response activities in the event we were to see cases in Bay,” officials wrote.

According to their map, the department has tested 22 people for coronavirus. The results are 1 positive, 16 negative and 5 cases are awaiting results.

A news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. today. News 13 plans to carry that live on-air and online.