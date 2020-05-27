WATCH LIVE: NASA and SpaceX’s mission to the International Space Station

As American astronauts launch from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly 10 years, ABC News and National Geographic will join forces to present a two-hour, global live streaming and television event covering NASA and SpaceX’s mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The International Space Station. NASA

Launch America: Mission to Space Live kicks off at 2 p.m. on the Mypanhandle mobile app and Mypanhandle.com.

Live coverage continues on Thursday, May 28, when the spacecraft is expected to dock with the ISS. With the unrivaled partnership to offer viewers true, 360-degree coverage, the two leading news and science organizations dominate on television, streaming, and social media, providing in-depth, comprehensive analysis and coverage of this momentous occasion to the entire country in real-time.

NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, are seen as they depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A during a dress rehearsal prior to the Demo-2 mission launch, Saturday, May 23, 2020. NASA/ Bill Ingalls

The mission will send astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to space aboard the Crew Dragon capsule, a first for a spacecraft designed by Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX. If successful, it will be a historic achievement for SpaceX as it would become the first privately owned company to take humans to the ISS and meet NASA’s certification requirements.

From ABC News headquarters in New York, ABC News’ Tom Llamas and Linsey Davis will anchor coverage of the lift-off from NASA’s famed Kennedy Space Center in Florida. They’ll be joined by ABC News Transportation Correspondent Gio Benitez and Correspondent Victor Oquendo, reporting live from Cape Canaveral and Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee, reporting from her home in New York.