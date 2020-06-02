WATCH LIVE: Local law enforcement agencies hold news conference with minority groups

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement agencies will be joined by leaders from local minority groups for a news conference at noon Tuesday.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Lead Coalition of Bay County, Northwest Florida Minority Business Chamber of Commerce, the LGBTQ Center of Bay County, the Panama City Police Department, Panama City Beach Police Department, Lynn Haven Police Department, Springfield Police Department, and Parker Police Department are all expected to attend.

No other details about the event were released. However, it comes as cities across the country have seen protests over the death of George Floyd while he was in police custody in Minneapolis. One officer Derek Michael Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection to the incident.