LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) -- The Compassionate Friends of Bay County has worked on its Children's Memorial Garden for several months, and family members were able to put another personal touch at the location by placing their hand prints in the concrete.

The organization held a hand print ceremony at 9 a.m. at A.L. Kinsaul Park, where families who have suffered the loss of a child gathered to remember their loved ones.