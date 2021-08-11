WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak at North Bay Haven today sometime after 12 p.m.

DeSantis has been traveling the state and highlighting the $1,000 bonuses the state approved for teachers and principals who returned to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, DeSantis has been part of an ongoing feud with the Biden administration over his handling of the pandemic in the last few weeks as Florida deals with skyrocketing cases.

The CDC recommends all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t want mask mandates in public schools. The governor signed an executive order giving the Department of Education the power to withhold funding from school districts that don’t comply.

The White House said Tuesday that it is planning to support schools that defy the governor’s order and enact mask mandates for students.