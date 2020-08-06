WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis roundtable on COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — Florida had an estimated 73,955 first-time unemployment claims last week, a drop of nearly 20 percent from the previous week as the state continues to try to recover economically from the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, with more than 3.48 million unemployment applications filed since mid-March, a verbal battle has reemerged over the state’s troubled jobless system after Gov. Ron DeSantis said it was designed with “pointless roadblocks.”