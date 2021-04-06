Watch: Gov. Ron DeSantis in Panama City

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference at the Bay County Government Center in Panama City Tuesday morning.

DeSantis discussed the recovery from Hurricane Michael and responded to a story that aired on 60 Minutes that was critical of his vaccine distribution plans.

He announced  a 100 percent waiver of costs incurred by local governments responding to Hurricane Michael. This means the federal and state governments will cover all costs related to the storm, saving Bay County millions, he said.

Gov. DeSantis also announced more than $4 million in grants for workforce development in Hurricane Michael-affected counties. Specifically for Chipola College and Tallahassee Community College. He expects this grant to be available for students this upcoming fall and hopes that this will help the infrastructure needs in The Panhandle while providing more opportunities for residents and lowering unemployment.

You can watch the full video here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Coconut Creek seeing more business after pandemic

Housing boom: Why people are paying thousands more than the asking price

Mayoral, commissioner candidates speak at Lynn Haven political forum

Public testing has been conducted for Bay County April election

Younger Bay County residents have begun to sign up for COVID vaccines

More Local News

Don't Miss