UPDATE 11 a.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gov, Ron DeSantis was joined by an outspoken local dermatologist, along with two other doctors, Thursday to urge the Florida Senate to pass a “free speech” bill for doctors.

The bill, The Free Speech of Healthcare Practitioners Act, would prohibit hospitals from sanctioning or revoking medical licenses from physicians who speak out on issues like COVID-19, DeSantis said. He added that the medical establishment has become “politicized” over the past two years.

“They kind of have certain views a lot of time they are informed by political ideology unfortuently,” DeSantis said. “Very tracking closely with people like Dr. Fauci.”

He also lamented that people have lost jobs and kids have not been able to get an education because of some COVID-related policies. He added that doctors who disagreed with the medical community on masks and vaccines “didn’t want to speak out because of fear of reprisal.”

“They faced a huge amount of fire for just standing up for science and standing up for evidence and saying it should be evidence-based and not ideology-based,” he added.

DeSantis said the CDC changed its policies right before the State of the Union.

“Is that how science works?” DeSantis said. “Does the science change based on polling data? Does the science change because you have a midterm election coming up?”

He added that Florida wants “robust inquiry” and “robust debate.”

“Your doctors are being silenced,” said Dr. Jon Ward, a local anti-covid vaccine and anti-mask advocate. The dermatologist also said he was able to provide patients suffering with COVID-19 with alternative treatments when they were sent home from hospitals with only Tylenol and told to come back when they couldn’t breathe.

“In the middle of a pandemic, public health policy debates are a necessity,” Ward said. “But Dr. Fauci, big pharma they orchestrated with a compliant media the takedown of any physician who didn’t echo the narrative that we needed to mask school children and we didn’t need to make vaccines mandatory. When you silenced your physicians it’s no longer silence it’s propaganda.”

“We need to buck the CDC,” Ward added.

DeSantis is hoping the bill will pass the Senate before the legislative session ends next week.