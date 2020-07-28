WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis COVID-19 roundtable

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) -- Mullet tossers, raffle ticket buyers and anglers of all ages can show their skills at Presnell's RV Resort & Marina for the 2020 Bayou Bash, happening July 31 and August 1.

The Swivel Sisters Women's Fishing Club will hold the inshore fishing tournament, which starts Friday with the Captain's Dinner, or low country boil, at 6 p.m. ET. Registration and raffle ticket sales will be held at that time as well.