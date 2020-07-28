WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis COVID-19 roundtable

MyPanhandle.com | WMBB-TV
by: S. Brady Calhoun
FILE – In this Thursday, May 14, 2020, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference in Doral, Fla. A federal appellate court has stayed a lower court ruling that gave impoverished Florida felons the right to vote. The order issued Wednesday, July 1, 2020, disappointed voting rights activists and could have national implications in November’s presidential election. In May, a federal judge ruled that Florida law can’t stop disenfranchised felons from voting because they can’t pay back any legal fees and restitution they owe. DeSantis immediately appealed to the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, requesting a stay of the ruling and a review of the case by the full appeals court. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
ORLANDO, Fla. (WMBB) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a coronavirus roundtable.