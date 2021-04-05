WATCH: Former Gaetz staffer holds news conference about FBI encounter

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 26: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference being held in the Hyatt Regency on February 26, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former staff member for Rep. Matt Gaetz is holding a news conference about a recent encounter with the FBI.

You can watch the news conference live here:

https://www.facebook.com/WMBBTV/videos/445901273177947