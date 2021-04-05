WATCH: Former Gaetz staffer holds news conference about FBI encounter

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former staff member for Rep. Matt Gaetz is holding a news conference about a recent encounter with the FBI.
You can watch the news conference live here:
https://www.facebook.com/WMBBTV/videos/445901273177947
by: S. Brady CalhounPosted: / Updated:
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former staff member for Rep. Matt Gaetz is holding a news conference about a recent encounter with the FBI.
You can watch the news conference live here:
https://www.facebook.com/WMBBTV/videos/445901273177947