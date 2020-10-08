WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump Jr. speaks in Panama City Beach

MyPanhandle.com | WMBB-TV
In this Oct. 15, 2019, photo, Donald Trump Jr. speaks to supporters of his father, President Donald Trump, during a panel discussion in San Antonio. Trump Jr.’s appearance Sunday, Nov. 10, at the University of California, Los Angeles, to talk about his new book on liberals and free speech was marked by an argument between him and the audience over why he would not take questions, the Guardian newspaper reported. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to speak in Panama City Beach Thursday at 3:30 p.m.