WATCH: Laura rips off roof of Lake Charles casino

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Hurricane Laura made landfall on the Louisiana coast Thursday morning as a Category 4 storm and was downgraded to Category 2 status as it moved north over southwestern Louisiana.

The storm is bringing damaging winds and "flooding rainfall" over western and central Louisiana, and life-threatening storm surge has continued along much of the coastline, according to the National Hurricane Center. Widespread power outages and damage are being reported across the Louisiana and Texas. There have been no reports of death at this time, but the death toll is feared to rise as recovery efforts get underway.