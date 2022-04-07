PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders and bystanders formed a human chain on Panama City Beach Wednesday as swimmers were struggling to make it back to shore.

Double red flags were flying and the Gulf of Mexico was closed to swimmers when three people got in trouble near the 4700 Block of Thomas Drive Wednesday afternoon, according to a Bay County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

During the rescue, a large human chain was formed to help both the swimmers and the first responders.

The video, which is courtesy of the We Love Panama City Beach Facebook group, shows the incident.