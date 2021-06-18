WATCH: DeFuniak Springs Police hold news conference on murder case

UPDATE: 8:30 P.M.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — After threatening her for a week a man laid in wait for the mother of his two children and then shot and killed her outside a DeFuniak Springs home, police said Friday.

Kaylee Schipper, 28, was killed by 41-year-old Brian Laird Wednesday night, according to the DeFuniak Springs Police Departemt. He was arrested Friday in Geneva County, Alabama, and is charged with murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Laird’s nephew, Trevon Randolph, 20, is charged with principal to murder. Investigators said Randolph drove Laird to the scene of the crime even though he knew that Laird planned to shoot Schipper and that Laird had a gun.

During a Friday night news conference, City Marshal James Hurley noted that violence is rare in the city of DeFuniak Springs. He said the small town only sees a murder about once every few years.

“We are a pretty tight-knit community here in DeFuniak Springs,” he said. “We couldn’t have done a lot of what we have done so far in this case without the community’s help and without their involvement. … That is the joys of living in a small community knowing each other and standing behind each other when wrong is done.”

He also asked the public to take action when faced with domestic violence.

“Don’t be afraid to come forward if one of your friends or relatives is in a situation where domestic violence is occurring,” Hurley said. “A lot of times homicides are a crime of passion. It boils up to the point where someone gets seriously injured.”

Hurley added investigators believe that with the arrests of both suspects everyone involved in the murder is now in jail.