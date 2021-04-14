WATCH: Beachgoers form human chain to save Gulf swimmers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bystanders on Panama City Beach formed a human chain after swimmers became stuck in a rip current in the Gulf.

Strangers Form Human Chain to Save Distressed Swimmers

According to witnesses, beachgoers noticed a child caught in a rip current, then several people swam into the water in an attempt to save her. The incident happened at about 12:45 p.m. near the Emerald Isle Beach Resort on Front Beach Road.

In the video, you can see dozens of people forming a chain by linking arms to save the swimmers stuck in the Gulf.

Everyone involved in the event was reported to be safe, witnesses said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

PCB Human Chain Rescue

Biden remarks on removing US troops from Afghanistan

Waste amnesty day

Commissioners want to assist SWFD lifeguards after numerous drownings in Walton County

The new COVID variant has been detected in Walton County

School tax referendum leads to heated debate between Superintendent Bill Husfelt and Dr. Jon Ward

More Local News

Don't Miss