WATCH: BCSO holds news conference on double murder

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to hold a news conference on a double homicide that happened on Delmar Drive in Panama City Beach Wednesday.

Over the weekend, News 13 reported that a suspect had confessed to the murders.

Ruez Hicks Jr.

Bay County investigators arrested 19-year-old Ruez Hicks Jr. Friday afternoon. He is charged with two open counts of murder. Investigators believe Hicks is a transient from Georgia who’s been in the area for about two months.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, investigators tracked Hicks down after finding out he used a debit card that belonged to one of the victims.

After investigators took him into custody, Hicks told them he stumbled across this home on Delmar Drive, and because no one was home, he decided to burglarize it.

Hicks said as he was stealing items, the victims then arrived at the home.

Investigators told us earlier this week the two victims were both from Georgia and were in town doing work on the home.

The report goes on to say that as the men confronted Hicks about the burglary, Hicks admitted to shooting each of them in the chest.

Hicks then admitted to stealing one of their wallets and using one of their debit cards at a local Dollar General.

He is also charged with armed burglary and robbery with a firearm.