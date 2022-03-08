PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner, Nikki Fried, held a news conference Tuesday morning about the Bay County wildfires.



She was joined by Johnny Sabo, Assistant Director of the Florida Forest Service and Anthony Petellat, Incident Commander at the Florida Forest Service. Florida Forest Service wildland firefighters and resources from numerous fire and emergency service departments are working around the clock to help suppression efforts.

