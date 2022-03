BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials announced a burn ban and offered an update for evacuees during a news conference Friday night.

A wildfire that began near Adkins Road Friday quickly grew into a massive 800-acre blaze that forced the evacuation of 600 homes.

A local state of emergency has been declared and officials said Gov. Ron DeSantis would be signing a statewide state of emergency soon.