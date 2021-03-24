Washington & Holmes County mourn loss of three local teens

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–It’s been a somber past two days in Washington and Holmes county as the small towns mourn the loss of three local teenagers. They died after their car was struck by a tractor-trailer and went up in flames Tuesday morning in Geneva County, Alabama. Those close to them say a huge hole has been left in their tight-knit community.

“Hang in there, be there for each other, you’ve got a community that’s behind you,” said Thomas Register, the former head basketball coach for Vernon High School.

Coach Register had the honor of serving as Vernon High schooler, Kearri Brown’s, basketball coach. He says the sudden loss is shocking.

“The impact that kid had on everybody’s lives. You can’t put into words,” Register said.

Register describes Brown as a force to be reckoned with both on and off the courts.

“He was the life of the party. He was fun to be around, never complained. Always went hard, the impact he not only had on kids but also on teachers,” Register said.

Sisters Catrina Adams and Kylee Duplesis also lost their lives in the crash. Adams attended Holmes County High and Duplesis played softball for Chipley High. Her coach says a huge part of their team is now missing.

“She was a roadrunner. She was very influential. She was the backbone of the team,” said Sacher Dickson, Chipley High School’s softball coach.

As for Adams, Coach Dickson says she too was someone you could never forget, saying she was like a “spark plug”.

“Just knowing her these last few years, she wanted the best for her sister, the best for the team overall. She was the exact same,” Dickson said.

Donations are being accepted for the two families, visit Fundraiser by Abbilyna Harris : In loving memory of Catrina Adams & Kylee Duplesis (gofundme.com)

Vernon High School Principal, Brian Riviere, is also collecting donation on behalf of Brown. He asks that people venmo his @Brian-Riviere-1. Checks may be sent to VHS, 3232 Moss Hill Rd, Vernon FL. 32462.