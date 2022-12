WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Washington County deputies are asking for help to find a missing teenager.

Rachel Harlan, 16, was last seen at her home on Worley Road at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Rachel was wearing a navy-colored jacket, jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriffs Office at 850-638-6111.