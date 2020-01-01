Washington deputies searching for ‘dangerous’ suspect

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ricky Stepp

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a Chipley man near the Buckhorn Creek community Tuesday night.

The suspect, 42-year-old Ricky Stepp, reportedly attempted to strike the complainant with a hammer and fired several shots outside of the home during an altercation, deputies wrote. He then fled into the woods.

The Buckhorn Creek Community is located just off the south end of Orange Hill Road. K9 tracking teams are assisting WCSO in the search.

Stepp, who has multiple felony convictions, is believed to be armed and dangerous at this time, deputies wrote. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to dial 911 immediately.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Polar Bear Plunge in Walton County for CPR Classes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Bear Plunge in Walton County for CPR Classes"

12th Annual Beach Ball Drop

Thumbnail for the video titled "12th Annual Beach Ball Drop"

Keeping Pets calm on New Year's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keeping Pets calm on New Year's"

Staying safe with New Year's fireworks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Staying safe with New Year's fireworks"

Minimum wages increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minimum wages increase"

FDOT plans for 231 Flyover

Thumbnail for the video titled "FDOT plans for 231 Flyover"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.