Washington deputies searching for ‘dangerous’ suspect

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a Chipley man near the Buckhorn Creek community Tuesday night.

The suspect, 42-year-old Ricky Stepp, reportedly attempted to strike the complainant with a hammer and fired several shots outside of the home during an altercation, deputies wrote. He then fled into the woods.

The Buckhorn Creek Community is located just off the south end of Orange Hill Road. K9 tracking teams are assisting WCSO in the search.

Stepp, who has multiple felony convictions, is believed to be armed and dangerous at this time, deputies wrote. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to dial 911 immediately.