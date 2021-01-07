US lawmakers frustrated by president and protestors, some call to remove Trump from office

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Electoral College Certification is finished after a chaotic day on Capitol Hill.

Many lawmakers said yesterday was a historic day for the wrong reasons.

“I’m still furious,” Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said as he expressed his outrage after watching the U.S. Capitol building fall into chaos Wednesday.

“Only in the burning of the Capitol in 1812 has the Capitol been successfully attacked. But that was by a foreign enemy. This was by a mob inspired by the president,” he said.

Kaine says an investigation is necessary to find out how this happened.

“We spend hundreds of billions of dollars a year to defend this nation. And we couldn’t defend the Capitol of the United States from people with Confederate flags and Camp Auschwitz t-shirts.”

Virginia Senator Mark Warner says anyone caught on camera should be arrested and prosecuted.

“Anyone that still questions whether systemic racism exists in our country, need only think about what the response would’ve been if this had been a black lives matter group of protestors,” Warner said.

Since the attack, many Republicans are condemning the actions of the president and his supporters.

Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey says the breach was a result of people in power not acknowledging the truth.

“We saw bloodshed because a demagogue chose to spread falsehoods and sow distrust of his own fellow Americans,” Toomey said.

Kaine and other lawmakers are now pushing for President Trump to be immediately removed from office.

“The 25th Amendment can be invoked right now, and we can disinvite the president to the inauguration right now,” Kaine said.