President Trump sets date to announce SCOTUS pick as GOP locks in votes needed to confirm nominee

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate is lining up the votes it needs to advance President Donald Trump’s nominee to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“We have an obligation under the constitution should we choose to take advantage of it to fill the vacancy and I assure you that is very likely to happen,” Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Tuesday afternoon.

McConnell’s job got easier Tuesday morning with one more senator on his side.

“I came down on the side of the constitution and precedent as I’ve studied it and made the decision on that basis,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said Tuesday morning.

Romney said he will not block the nominee and will decide how to vote, “based on her qualifications.“

Republicans are moving swiftly and haven’t shut down the idea of getting the president’s nominee confirmed before Election Day.

“At this stage of the game, it is just simply to rubber stamp,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) said Monday.

Jones said his GOP colleagues should wait for voters to weigh in and that rushing the confirmation “is just wrong.”

At the White House, President Trump is preparing to make his announcement Saturday.

One Florida lawmaker said the president is looking for a “bold” pick.

“He wants a pick that will excite the country,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said Monday afternoon.

Gaetz spoke to President Trump Sunday night about the Florida judge on the short list.

“‘It is easy to be an advocate for Barbara Lagoa. I know there are a lot of other great women he is considering as well,” Gaetz added.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany didn’t say if the president would be meeting with Lagoa in Florida this week but promises, “this president will fill that seat.”