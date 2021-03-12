Pres. Biden celebrates COVID-19 relief package, plans nationwide victory lap to promote it

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – “We are showing it’s possible to get big, important things done,” President Joe Biden said Friday.

In his first Rose Garden address, the President celebrated the passage of his $1.9 trillion American Rescue package that sends billions to schools, small businesses, and for vaccine distribution.

“The President promised help is on the way and today, help has arrived,” Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday.

It also includes a $1,400 per person stimulus check that the White House said could be in your bank account by this weekend.

“85% of households in America will be getting this money,” President Biden said.

Several Democrats attended the event, like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who helped get the package through Congress.

“Promise made, promise fulfilled,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday.

But for Republicans it’s a promise broken.

“Hardly the commonsense bipartisanship that the President promised,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

McConnell said Democrats passed a partisan bill without any Republican support.

“This wasn’t a bill to finish off the pandemic It was a multi trillion-dollar Trojan horse full of bad old liberal ideas,” McConnell added.

Now President Biden will hit the road to promote the relief measure.

The first stop on the tour is in President Biden’s old home state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday. He will then head to Georgia with Vice President Harris next Friday.