Iraq AUMF repeal gains momentum in Senate

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) —Senators in both parties say Congress has for too long ignored its Constitutional authority to decide when and where America should go to war–and it’s time to get back on the job.

The Senate is nearing a vote on whether to revoke the Authorization for Use of Military Force for Iraq…that’s been in place for more than 20 years. But some Republicans remain against the repeal.

“It is irresponsible to keep this outdated authority on the books,” Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ).

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez is pushing to cancel the decades-old blank check…that has allowed the US to make war in the Middle East.

Menendez wants to revoke the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force in Kuwait and Iraq which Presidents from both parties have continued to use to send American troops into battle in the Middle East.

Some Republicans however do not see eye to eye.

Senator Jim Risch of Idaho worries that repealing the AUMFs at the same time American troops are leaving Afghanistan will make the US look weak.

“Only adds to the wrong message the administration and I think all of us are already sending to Iran our allies in the region,” Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) said.

The Biden administration supports the repeal for now.

Virginia Democrat Tim Kaine is leading the push for the repeal of both AUMFs in the Senate and says passing the repeal would return the power to Congress where he believes– it belongs and should stay.

“I think it’s the most solemn duty that we have,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said.

Kaine says he hopes to see a vote on the repeal by September.