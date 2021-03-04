Vernon assisted living home owner fights for rights of residents to vote

VERNON Fla. (WMBB) — The owner of an assisted living facility in the Washington County town of Vernon is fighting for her residents. She says someone attempted to stop them from voting in their local election on Tuesday March 9.

The claim follows a hearing about offensive comments allegedly made by a city council member.

It all started a few weeks ago in mid February when the owner of Holmes Creek Assisted Living, Sandra Hall, requested around 30 mail-in ballots to limit residents’ exposure to COVID-19.

City Clerk, Tracy Walker, told council members about the request on March 1. Then emailed Hall asking for a list of names for the residents that need ballots.

“We need more than the number of ballots requested,” Walker said. “we need to know who we are actually sending them to.”

Hall then sent the names back to the office on March 2, and then received the ballots later that day.

Hall and Co-Owner Shaina Prevatt said they are frustrated with how this all happened, but even more frustrated with what else they found. She heard back from the city a few days ago – and says the response was frustrating.

“I was notified about a city council meeting that was shaming our residents,” Prevatt said. “We requested the audio of that meeting. Once the audio was requested we received our ballots the same day.”

The comment came from City Councilman, Joey Brock. He said “those people are in that home for a reason,” and questioned the competency of the residents.

“My concern is first of all if these people are capable of voting,” Brock said.

He went on to express concerns about if the residents would truly be voting for themselves…

Prevatt and Hall said their residents should be treated the same as everyone else.

“I think that the comments that were made were heartless, careless, ridiculous,” Prevatt said.

In an interview with our media partners from the Washington County News, Brock went on the defense saying…

“I didn’t mean anything despairing about the residents in the facility, I certainly could have worded it a little better, but I am saying that if the absentee voting is done, I want to see it done right.”

Prevatt told me that despite the controversy her residents will be casting their votes on Tuesday, and they should not be discriminated against just because they need assistance with daily living.

The polls will be open at city hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.