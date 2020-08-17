Two arrests made in murder of Chipley man

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – Sheriff Kevin Crews with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced the agency made two arrests in the murder of Charlie Griffin, 28, of Chipley.

Griffin’s body was found on the side of the road last Thursday with multiple gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Crews said investigators arrested Jeremy Long, 26, and Joshua Cumbie, 28, both of Chipley.

In a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said they determined Long was the last person Griffin made contact with.

Long admitted he and a friend, identified as Joshua Cumbie, were suppose to pick-up up Griffin and bring him to Dothan to buy drugs.

Long had told investigators Griffin owed Cumbie’s wife money and the plan was to rob Griffin.

Related Content UPDATE: Investigators say they have suspect in Washington County murder Video

Investigators arrested Long last Friday and charged him with murder while in commission of a felony.

He’s currently in the Washington County Jail and being held without bond.

Cumbie was arrested Monday morning in New York City after Sheriff Crews said Cumbie fled the area with his wife and two children.

Sheriff Crews said he had spoke to Cumbie over the weekend and encouraged him to turn himself in, but he didn’t until he spoke to the Sheriff again on Monday.

In that phone call, Sheriff Crews said Cumbie told him “he has went as far as he can go and he was at Central Park in New York City letting his kids play.”

Crews was able to keep Cumbie on the phone for more than an hour and negotiate a peaceful surrender.

Cumbie was taken into custody in New York City and charged with murder.