Some Washington County schools to receive on-campus rapid COVID-19 testing

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Two schools in Washington County will have on-campus rapid COVID-19 testing available to students, teachers and staff.

Superintendent Joe Taylor said the testing is being offered through a grant by the Panhandle Area Educational Consortium to provide telehealth services to rural counties in partnership with PanCare.

Taylor says PanCare called the school district to ask if they still wanted their telehealth services and if they could provide more services for the district such as rapid COVID-19 testing.

Taylor says the school board took them up on their offer and is grateful he can provide rapid testing for students and teachers.

“It’s something that we just have to manage and work with,” Taylor said. “The goal is to try and make everyone as comfortable as we can and respond in the best ways we can.”

The two schools that will have rapid testing for students and teachers are Vernon Elementary School and Kate Smith Elementary School. Taylor said they are also looking into testing becoming available for other schools in the district as well.

The testing will be available throughout the school week and is completely free of charge.