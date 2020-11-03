Pastor says a 3-year-old who was tossed from Halloween hayride crash is doing well

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over 30 kids were involved in a hayride crash that occurred on Halloween night but all of them walked away with minor injuries.

“My instant thought was I’m gonna get there with many children on the ground,” said Mark Blaylock, Pastor of Cornerstone Life Fellowship Church in Cottondale. “But as I got there, thankfully they were on the ground but they were on their feet.”

Upon hearing a loud crash, Blaylock said he knew instantly what had transpired.

“I got up and just ran as fast as I could, I mean that’s all I could really say about that and got in my automobile and went down there,” Blaylock said.

Blaylock opened Cornerstone Life Fellowship last May. He said the Fall Festival was supposed to be a joyous occasion — a safe way to celebrate the season. He never expected so much tragedy to unfold.

“It happened about a 1,000 feet from the church so they had literally just pulled off,” Blaylock said.

While traveling on Corbin Road near County Road 280 shortly after 6 p.m., a Chipley man slammed into the back of the trailer. Blaylock said the SUV was going full speed.

“We’re waiting on the report from the Highway Patrol to see what that report says,” Blaylock said. “I do know that seeing the accident, there was never even a moment of him trying to stop. There was no skid marks on the road.”

The driver was taken to Southeast Medical Center in Dothan, troopers wrote. Blaylock said he and his wife have been keeping up with the driver’s condition.

“My wife and I reached out to the hospital and I found out he was in critical condition at the hospital,” Blaylock said. “He was stable but critical.”

As for all of the children, Blaylock said they are all doing well, even his two daughters that were also on the hayride.

“All the way to the accident, all I could do was pray ‘Lord please let everyone be fine’,” Blaylock said. “I know that it could have been a lot different outcome.”

Baylock said he is giving all the praise to God.

10;38″There’s no reason, looking at it, that none of them should have been thrown off. Besides the one that was the only one thrown. There should have been a lot more on the ground,’ Blaylock said.

Blaylock said he’s grateful that the situation didn’t turn deadly for anyone on the hayride, and that the situation has brought a lot of clarity in his own life.

“To be able to wake up and give my oldest daughter a hug the next morning, with her standing at the back of the trailer, and my youngest daughter a hug that was close to falling off but was able to hold on,” Blaylock said. “I thank God for that.”