Northwest Florida Community Hospital gets first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Northwest Florida Community Hospital received 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday and began vaccinating employees after its highly anticipated arrival.

Hospital CEO, Michael Kozar, said they can finally breathe a sigh of relief after getting their first shipment of the Moderna vaccine.

“This will enable us to protect them,” Kozar said. “One of my driving forces throughout all of this was to take care, take the best care of our patients that are possible, but also, our employees”

Kozar said the hospital has been anxiously awaiting the arrival of the vaccine every day since last week and spent Wednesday morning tracking the vaccine.

“Fortunately we were able to track that since this morning um you know, we got text messages saying this morning that it left Kentucky at ‘X’ amount of time, it went to Albany, Georgia, it came to Chipley so we’ve been tracking it,” Kozar said.

Kozar as well as Emergency Room Doctor, Annette Porter and Emergency Department Director, Sarah Thomas, all received their vaccine on Wednesday.

Porter said the science behind both vaccines is incredible and encourages people to get them as soon as they have the chance.

“Throughout history, if you look and see when the pandemics have been eradicated, it’s been through vaccination, so, I’d like to encourage everyone to get out there and get their vaccine and let’s get this thing gone,” Porter said.

The hospital will not require employees to take the vaccine but Kozar said he hopes they will see it is safe and chose to get vaccinated.