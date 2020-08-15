Nestle delivers water to three Washington County schools ahead of the new school year

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Schools are taking extra precautions this school year such as limiting the use of water fountains and one company saw a need for students to have easy access to water while at school.

Nestle donated three pallets of water bottles to three different schools in Washington County.

Vernon Elementary, Middle and High School all received one pallet of water to provide to students while at school.

Mikeal Stacher, the springs resource for Nestle said the company was happy to provide water to the schools.

“They got to have water somehow,” Stacher said. “It’s a little hot. It’s August and they requested a donation of water and we’re happy to do it because we’re neighbors. We’re a big company, but we’re still neighbors wherever we’re at.”

Superintendent Joe Taylor said the donation will help the school district save money because they won’t have to purchase the extra water themselves. The first day of school for Washington County is August 26th.