Nashville nurse death may be related to recent Washington County shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMBB) — Nashville authorities believe a recent shooting in Washington County may be related to a fatal incident there.

Caitlyn Kaufman, 26, was shot and killed on Interstate 440 last Thursday in Tennessee.

During a news conference Monday, homicide detective Chris Dickerson answered a question asking if the incident could possibly be related to a similar shooting in the Panhandle, which led to the arrests of Duane Lee Storey and Cody Sean Brelsford of Colorado.

Read more: Traffic shooting leads to double arrest

“As soon as that incident happened, we were actually contacted by the police department down there and surrounding counties that it fit the M.O., something that could have happened with Caitlyn here in Nashville,” Dickerson said. “We do not know the travel or the path that they took, if they came through Nashville right now, we are working with them actively right now and talking to them in constant communication. Whatever evidence they recover we’ll compare notes, but we are working with them and it’s something they’re looking into.”

Both men are behind bars in Washington County.

Deputies say they believe the men shot two people near State Road 79 and Highway 20 in Ebro on Saturday.

A 21-year-old was shot in the neck, but is expected to be okay, the other victim was not injured.