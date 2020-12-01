Mother and son killed in car accident, 4 other children seriously injured

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 10:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving, a mother her children were headed home along Lucas Lake Road when she was unable to make the right turn on the road, causing her car to roll into a tree.

Reports say the SUV was carrying a total of six people.

“I think there are two that are still hospitalized, one horribly and unfortunately passed away, and the mother also passed away,” said Washington County Schools Superintendent Joe Taylor.

Family members say the 6-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy from the car have been transported to Pensacola for their critical injuries. The two other siblings, a 14-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old girl were recently picked up from the hospital and will recover alongside their extended family.

“It is just such a horrible time,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the district will provide counseling as all five children attend school in Washington County.

“We have two licensed mental health workers that work within the district themselves. So we have used those two that are available to the community, plus any of our guidance counselors and other counselors that we have that are involved,” Taylor said.

Taylor said students shouldn’t be afraid to reach out for help.

“If there are needs, if you will reach out to us, you can reach out to the schools, you can reach out to anyone, we will respond, we will do what we need to do,” Taylor said.