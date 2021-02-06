Local woman says it is her purpose to make sure her community is fed

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The ‘Youth in Action with a Purpose Ministry’ held a food drive on Saturday for those in need.

James Smith was just one of the recipients at the ministry’s food drive.

“It helps me, I’m retired and on a fixed income so having people out here, they’re — I’m not that religious but these people are indeed blessed,” Smith said.

Smith said because he has so many bills to pay, the food drive helps ease some of the financial burden.

“House payment, keep your TV on just so you don’t go crazy, you have to have a phone for emergencies and stuff,” Smith said.

He also said people in need should take advantage of food drives in the community when they are available.

“Some people think, oh, I don’t need to, or I’m too proud or something like that,” Smith said. “Go out and take advantage of it. The more we take advantage of it the more people will realize there’s a need for it and it might either continue or build.”

Youth in Action with the Purpose Ministry President, Angel Belcher, said because of the pandemic there are a lot of people in need.

“I get a lot of messages on Facebook, I get a lot of phone calls, people that stop by the house late at night and they’re hungry and they need food,” Belcher said.

Belcher said she believes her purpose in life is to feed her community and said she just wants to be a blessing to others.

“I feel that I am that vessel that God is using and I’m doing my purpose,” Belcher said. “I believe that everybody here on this earth has a purpose and I believe that my purpose is for me to serve God and to serve his people and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

If you are interested in donating to the ministry, contact Angel Belcher at angelbelcher64@gmail.com. Their next planned food drive is Sunday February 7 at 740 East Blvd. in Chipley beginning at 10 a.m. However, Belcher said if there is bad weather, they will have to reschedule. To stay up to date on their food drives, click here.