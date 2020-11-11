Highway safety advocate warns against the dangers of parade floats

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Should you think twice before putting your child on a holiday float?

For years, people have been participating in holiday parades and the accidents have been adding up.

According to Dangeroustrailers.org, from 1975 to 2015, there were close to 600,000 deaths involving a passenger vehicle and a traveling trailer.

Ron Melancon, President of Hayridesafety.org said he’s been tracking trailer accidents for 14 years now and something needs to change.

“Over the years I’ve been tracking trailer accidents and about 14 years, I picked up on hayrides and parade float accidents,” Melancon said. “It all encompasses the same product which is trailers.”

Flatbed trailers were designed to transport goods. Melancon said they are an agricultural product.

“It is designed to move goods and services, not people,” Melancon said. “A utility was never certified or authorized to have anyone on it.”

Prosper Shaked, a trial attorney located in Miami said in Florida, it’s legal for children and adults to ride on the back of a flatbed trailer — even on public streets.

However, just because it’s legal, is it safe?

Melancon said there need to be regulations to keep people safe and to help prevent accidents from happening, such as the most recent one in Washington County on Halloween.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, multiple children were tossed from a trailer after an SUV hit it from behind.

Troopers said a flatbed trailer was attached to a tractor and serving as a hayride. The crash happened on Corbin Road in Cottondale. No one on the hayride was seriously hurt but the driver died who hit the trailer, died from his injuries.

Melancon said he doesn’t suspect the hayride had proper lights.

The crash is still under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol and troopers can’t comment on the crash until the investigation is complete.

“What exactly did the trailer and the person towing the trailer ensure the safety of their participants to make sure the trailer was road worthy and how to work the lights on it,’ Melancon said. “No fire marshal, no government agency wants to take ownership on reducing the tragedy — it’s preventable.

For now, parades, floats, and hayrides holding people is still legal, but Melancon hopes that the government will at least force a change by requiring the install of railing on the trailers.

“Why don’t we have safety rails?” Melancon said. “Why don’t we install temporary safety rails on trailers that are used in parade floats to prevent people from falling out.”

Melancon said in the state of Maine, this notion was proposed.

“It was defeated because farmers don’t want to spend $200.00.,” Melancon said. “$200.00 to build a temporary safety rail on a moving trailer.”