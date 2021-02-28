FHP looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run accident

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said a fatal car accident happened around 4:20 am Sunday morning off State Road 77 and Gravel Pit Road.

According to reports, one vehicle was traveling southbound on State Road 77, and another headed northbound. When the car headed South crossed over the center lane, it causes the two vehicles to hit head-on.

After both cars spun out, the driver of the first vehicle, described as a 30-year-old male from Bonifay fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. They say the other driver, a 55-year-old man from Chipley, died as a result of this crash.

FHP says they do have a person of interest in this incident and are looking to locate him at this time.