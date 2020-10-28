Fatal crash shuts down portions of Highway 20 in Ebro

UPDATE (8:20 CT) — Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a semi-truck was involved in the crash with another vehicle.

Troopers said one person died and another person had minor injuries.

At this hour, firefighters are still working on an active fire inside the semi-truck related to the crash.

The roadblocks spanning from the intersection of State Road 77 and Highway 20 to State Road 79 and Highway 20 are expected to last a couple more hours.

ORIGINAL STORY — Florida Highway Patrol reported early Wednesday morning that a fatal crash has shut down east and westbound lanes of Highway 20 near State Road 79 in Washington County.

According to FHP, the crash happened just before 6:00 a.m. and the area should be avoided if possible.

More details will be provided here as they become available.