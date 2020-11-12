Chipley’s city buildings undergo renovations due to flood damages

CHIPLEY Fla. (WMBB) — Almost two months ago, Hurricane Sally hit the panhandle bringing major rainfall and flooding – Washington County was one of the worst-hit.

The storm caused major damages to four of Chipley’s city buildings including city hall, the police and fire department, and the public library.

Library Director Renae Rountree said she was hoping for the best throughout the storm.

“I knew our parking lot had flooded, but I kept thinking it had to come up steps, maybe it’s not as bad as I think it is,” Roundtree said.

Roundtree said there were about eight inches of water inside the building. They lost almost everything on the lower floors including all books on the bottom shelves.

She said it’s little things you don’t think about like computer wires and AC adapters causing issues but renovations are underway.

“We already replaced our walls and our installation and now they are painting and it looks gorgeous,” Roundtree said.

Since the library is temporarily closed Roundtree said they are planning on starting a mail-out book program for those who rely on this branch for books.

The flood waters at city hall reached around 20 inches and the police department reached a foot.

Police Chief Scott Thomposon says they luckily only lost two vehicles and some furniture from the flooding. The rest of the interior of the station can all be fixed.

“They are in the process of putting things back together right now,” Thompson. “The duration of time it’s going to take, I don’t know right now.”

Contractors say once the cabinets and paint colors are chosen they will start moving fast to finish the projects by early 2021.