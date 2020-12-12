Chipley man arrested after high-speed chase

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chipley man is behind bars after sending police on a high-speed chase that almost resulted in a crash with a patrol car.

Lawrence James Natale, 45, has been arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding authorities and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say he drove away during a traffic stop on Orange Hill Road on Thursday, taking them on a high-speed pursuit through several Washington County roads.

According to reports, the suspect slammed on the brakes multiple times, which nearly caused a collision with the patrol car.

After deploying spike strips, Natale was successfully stopped and taken into custody.

Deputies say he was found with a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine present.