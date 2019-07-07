Washington County woman invited to the White House for service after Hurricane

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Last week, Florida’s first lady, Casey DeSantis, made a trip to the Panhandle.

While on her trip, she honored three local women for their work post-hurricane Michael. The three were invited to the White House this past week, and Angel Belcher, one of the three women honored accepted the invitation.

Angel Belcher has lived in Chipley her entire life. She’s known as ‘Mrs. Angel’ and following Hurricane Michael, she certainly was an angel for those in the community.

Belcher has been cooking meals and cleaning up area homes since the storm, even donating furniture to those in need. During the Independence Day holiday, she was able to represent her home town in the halls of the white house.

“Oh, it means a lot to represent Washington County. It puts the little town of Chipley, Florida on the map,” said Belcher.

Belcher was one of the three honored by Florida’s first lady, then soon after, was asked to come to the White House for the 4th of July festivities. She said she accepted the invitation because she’s never been before so they packed up the family and left for one of the most memorable trips of their lives.

“I really did enjoy my trip to the White House, me and my parents, Capt. Richard and Aunt Sandra, my godparents and my son, we all look forward to returning there soon,” she said.

She said she learned a lot and while she’s happy to be home, her work is far from over. Belcher plans to keep helping the people of the panhandle recover, no matter what.

“I don’t think that the Panhandle is forgotten. I think that it’s going to take some time to get it back together, and if all of us come together as one and work together, we can get back there,” she said.