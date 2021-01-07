Washington County vaccinates second round of seniors

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB)–Senior citizens and front line workers across the state continue to get their COVID-19 vaccine. On Wednesday, the Washington County Health Department held their second mass immunization event. Residents could be seen wrapped around the old Chipley High school, hoping they would be lucky enough to receive a vaccine.

“It didn’t hurt at all, not one bit and I’m so glad that I stood in the line in order to get it done because I think we all need to get it done,” said Dorothy, a senior residing in Chipley.

Residents were served on a first come first serve basis. No appointments were needed. Despite waiting for several hours, many said it was a pleasant experience.

“But it was no problem, it moved fast, once we got in the line, the line moved fast. We didn’t have a problem with anybody, we had our own chairs,” said Jane Reed, a Chipley resident.

Seniors were provided with chairs and water. Some of those in line said they were skeptical at first but ultimately glad with their decision.

“I feel great, I was a little reluctant, but you know that reluctance went away,” said George Card, another Chipley resident.

The seniors received one dose of the Moderna vaccine and were instructed to come back in 28 days for the second dose. Reed and Robinson waited for more than 3 hours and they encourage others to do the same.

“I think a lot of people our race, especially of the black race, are afraid to take the vaccine but I would encourage them to please take it,” said Doris Robinson, a Chipley senior.

The Washington County Health Department says more vaccination events will be planned as long as supply allows it.