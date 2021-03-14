Washington County Sheriff’s office and FWC dive teams looking for 15-year-old boy at Holmes Creek

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Washington County Sheriff’s office along with FWC are actively searching for a 15-year-old boy who was swimming in Holmes Creek with his friends Sunday afternoon.

Washington County Sheriff, Kevin Crews, said the 15-year-old boy was swimming in the creek with some friends. Crews said they decided to swim from one side of the creek to the other but when the 15-year-old went underwater, he never came back up.

Crews said the sheriff’s dive team along with FWC’s dive team are currently searching for the boy.

Sheriff Crews asks if anyone sees or hears anything near Holmes Creek in the Vernon area to please contact the sheriff’s office at 850-638-6111.