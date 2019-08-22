CHIPLEY, Fla (WMBB)– Washington County commissioners unveiled a new logo to represent the county at Thursday’s county board meeting.

They say Washington County is going through many positive changes and they needed a logo to depict that.

The old logo has been in use for decades. And, while county officials enjoyed the logo, they say it doesn’t represent all the community has to offer.

The county is also undergoing a redesign of their website and they say it was the redesign that sparked the idea to draft up a new logo.

“We have a lot of great nature and forestry. We have great fishing, and kayaking…things like that. So we wanted our logo to depict those things and I think this one does and evidently, the board does too,” said Jeff Massey, Washington County Administrator.

The new logo will be used on the county’s website, vehicles, letterheads, and anywhere else the county represents itself.