Washington county prepares for flooding

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Safety officials are warning residents who live in low-lying areas to be ready for flooding.

Officials are concerned about areas near the Choctawhatcee River and are telling residents in flood-prone areas to make plans to evacuate before the river rises.

Washington County Sheriff, Kevin Crews, said their preparing for a lot of water in the area.

“As a sheriff, you know, you’ve been there before and you know what’s coming and you think you need to go, let’s start going now,” Crews said.

Washington County Emergency Services Director, Lynne Abel, said Caryville will see moderate flooding from the Choctawhatcee River but residents of Ebro should be on the look out too.

“There at Ebro, that’s where we’ve go our biggest concern,” Abel said.

Abel said the portion of the Choctawhatcee River which runs through Ebro will crest at 20 feet by Saturday, which hasn’t happened in over 10 years.

“So this is pretty significant,” Abel said. “That area needs to be very aware.”

Washington County Emergency Management Services said some people in that area could be closed off to emergency services because of the flooding, but, officials have emergency plans in place.

“We are staging some ultility vehicles and ATV’s and different things in strategic locations to get to that area quickly should we need to,” Abel said.

Washington County officials are encouraging those who live in those areas to stay with friends or family that live on higher ground.