Washington County mom speaks out after son was allegedly bullied

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – Five-year-old Dean came home from school Friday with cuts, torn clothes and chopped hair.

He told his mother he was attacked by four of his classmates.

“He said he was beat up by these kids. They hid scissors from the teacher and cut off his shorts,” mother Audrey Sapp said. “I noticed that they had cut out some of his hair. He told me that they held him down. One held his arms down, one held his mouth shut, and the other one was on top of him cutting his shorts like that.”

Sapp took to social media, speaking out against the hate-filled violence. When her post went viral, more parents began chiming in with similar scenarios happening to their own children at the same school, Kate M. Smith Elementary.

News13 visited the school to speak with Principal Lesa Burdeshaw about the community’s bullying concerns.

“They think ‘Oh, the small town of Chipley would have a couple hundred kids.’ But we’re well over 1,000 now,” Burdeshaw said. “And we do have kids that pick on other kids, and it’s terrible. And I wish I could say it would go away, but it hasn’t, and it probably won’t.”

Dean’s regular teacher was reportedly out for the day while a substitute taught the class. But Burdeshaw said she’s not convinced the assault really happened under their watch.

“The things she said happened in the classroom, it’s highly unlikely,” she said. “It’s a square classroom. There’s nowhere to hide for two kids to beat up a third child in a classroom with the teacher standing at the front of the room, just didn’t seem possible.”

School authorities are currently investigating the incident.