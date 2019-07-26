Washington County lowers millage rate

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla (WMBB)– Washington County Commissioners have voted to lower the millage rate once again. The rate has been lowered a quarter mill.

Residents can expect a millage rate of 8.7235% this fiscal year. The rate has been on a steady decline. The county credits this to a franchise fee they introduced a few years ago.

The board says they could not see raising the rate after all the county has been through since Hurricane Michael made landfall.

“Even with the demands of Hurricane Michael, the strain that Hurricane Michael put on us, the board still found it important enough to keep our promises to the constituents of Washington county and we lowered our millage rate another quarter of a mill,” said Tray Hawkins, Washington County Chairman.

The county says they were also able to lower the rate by acting cost effectively in all aspects of local government.