Washington Co. teacher honored at Hispanic Heritage Month awards ceremony

Tallahassee, Fla. (WMBB) – A Chipley High School teacher is one of three from across the state of Florida that can now add Excellence in Education Award winner to their resume.

During the Hispanic Heritage Month awards ceremony on Monday night, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the Student Essay Contest winners as well as the Excellence in Education Award recipients that included Chipley High School Spanish teacher, Jorge Bauzo.

Jorge Bauzo, center, with First Lady Casey DeSantis, left, and Governor Ron DeSantis, right.

This year’s theme was “Celebrating Public Service” and Bauzo goes above and beyond to help students with industry certifications, SAT/ACT preparation, graduation requirements, extracurricular activity transportation, all while pursuing his doctorate in education. In the past five years, he has been named Teacher of the Year three times.

“Ron and I were honored to celebrate the work of some of our state’s most talented students, teachers and artists as we announced the winners of Florida’s Hispanic Heritage Month student contests and Excellence in Education Award recipients,” said First Lady DeSantis. “In addition, we were excited to highlight the artwork of Virginia Larrea, a native of Ecuador who now lives and works in Tampa as an architect, interior designer and painter and whose art is collected and celebrated around the world.”

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated every year in Florida from September 15 through October 15.

“As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, I join our Governor and First Lady in applauding all that Hispanics have done to enrich our state,” said Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “Congratulations to the winners of the Excellence in Education Award. Your grace and hard work honor the Hispanic American culture we celebrate in Florida.”

Other Excellence in Education Award winners include Isabel Cavaliere Enrique, of Keene’s Crossing Elementary in Orange County, and Susana Carlino, of Conniston Middle School in Palm Beach County.

The Student Essay Contest winners were Julieta Ramirez, of Pine Forest School of the Arts in Duval County, Chloe Mason Norman of Oakleaf Junior High in Clay County, and Jack Fitzgerald of J.P. Taravella High School in Broward County, and they each earned a four-year Florida College Plan scholarship provided by the Florida Prepaid College Fund.